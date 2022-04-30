As surge in Covid-19 cases continues across the country, India on Saturday reported 3,688 fresh cases, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. India's active caseload increased to 18,684 in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, worried about the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the traders’ associations across the national capital have resumed regular sanitisation, put up posters of dos and don'ts, and are ensuring proper masking in the markets.

Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days. The number of active cases has now increased to 4,168 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data. The hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, it said.

The representatives of markets’ associations have said that markets and market complexes are the first ones to be impacted by the Covid-led restrictions, so they have moved into action preemptively to avoid facing the worst of them.

With booster doses of Covid-19 available for all adults, the traders' associations have also been planning for vaccine camps to ensure the safety of shop owners and customers.

During the omicron wave earlier this year, city authorities had brought back the night curfew, and had forced markets to follow the odd-even arrangement for several weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)