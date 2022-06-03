India witnesses steep rise on Covid-19 cases, logs 4,041 fresh cases in 24 hours

Mumbai, which witnessed 704 cases during the day, Thane, Pune and some other urban areas are driving the surge and account for 97% of the tally. Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6%, double that of the state, which was 3%. Citing expert opinion that the number of cases was likely to rise further, the CM said," We will keep watch for the next 15 days. Citizens should follow Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid further spread." He asked officials to keep ready field hospitals, constructed during the peak of the pandemic, as well as take stock of existing health infrastructure. He also stressed on the need for expediting vaccination. Thackeray said schools will reopen soon and asked the authorities to seek information about what decisions have been taken in other places about safety of children and what are the chances of them getting infected.