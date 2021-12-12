NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described the coordination among the Indian armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan as a major example of jointness and integration, underlining the importance of planning, training and fighting together.

Speaking at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the war, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War, Singh said that after its defeat in 1971, Pakistan was “continuously fighting a proxy war" against India.

“Pakistan wants to disrupt peace in India by promoting terrorism and other anti-India activities. The Indian forces had foiled their plans in 1971 and work to eliminate terrorism from its root is in underway. We have won in a direct war and the victory will be ours in indirect war as well," he said.

India and Bangladesh are jointly marking 50 years of Bangladesh’s existence as a separate nation after breaking away from Pakistan. India recognized Bangladesh as an independent country, says ahead of the war ending in its favour. President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Bangladesh between 15-17 December to participate in festivities marking the culmination of celebrations.

Describing the war as among the most decisive after the two World Wars in the 20th century, Singh said that “Pakistan was born in the name of one religion (after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947) but it could not remain one (united)."

“After the defeat of 1971, it is continuously fighting a proxy war. Pakistan wants to disrupt peace in India by promoting terrorism and other anti-India activities. The Indian forces had foiled their plans in 1971 and work to eliminate terrorism from its root is in underway. We have won in a direct war and the victory will be ours in indirect war as well," he said.

Praising the work done by the Indian armed forces in the 1971 war, Singh said the three services had “ensured that the credibility of India's commitment towards peace, justice and humanity in the world community is maintained."

The war was also an example of India’s democratic traditions, the minister said.

“It will be rarely seen in history that after defeating another country in a war, a country does not impose its dominance, but hands over power to its political representatives," Singh said of India helping liberate Bangladesh.

“India did this, because it is a part of our culture. India has never invaded any country, nor has it ever captured an inch of land of any other country," he said. He appreciated Bangladesh’s progress on the development front in the past five decades, which he said, was an inspiration to the world.

On the coordination among the Indian armed forces during the war, the minister said the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was aimed to usher in reforms in higher defence management. Singh also paid tributes to Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS, who last week died in a helicopter crash.

“The creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs are some of the reforms that will cater to the future needs of the Armed Forces. From procurement to production, all efforts are being made to make the forces more capable, efficient and self-reliant," the minister said.

“Private sector participation is being promoted in defence research, development and manufacturing. Through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, efforts are being made to promote self-reliance in the defence sector. Our aim is to keep our Armed Forces ready for any eventuality," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.