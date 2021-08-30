India-China dispute: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India won't accept China's unilateral action on the borders in any circumstances. He maintained that New Delhi wants a solution to the border dispute with Beijing through dialogue. Singh said that his government has made it clear to the forces that any unilateral action on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) should not be ignored.

The defence minister said that there have been “perception differences" on the border with China. “Despite this, there are some agreements, protocols which the armies of both countries follow to conduct patrols," he said while delivering the third Balramji Dass Tandon Memorial Lecture organised by Panjab University.

Referring to the clashes in eastern Ladakh last year, Singh said Chinese army had ignored the “agreed protocols". “We cannot allow the Chinese Army PLA to act on the LAC in a unilateral manner under any circumstances. That is what the Indian Army did that day in Galwan and bravely confronted the PLA soldiers and forced them to retreat," he said.

Singh said India wants a solution to the border dispute with China but the government will never compromise on issues of the "country's borders, its honour and self-respect". “We will never allow the sanctity of borders to be violated," he said.

Last year, the Chinese army had advanced into some border areas claimed by India. The Chinese also erected structures and camps at the disputed sites, triggering massive deployment of forces from Indian side. Both the armies deployed massive forces and heavy artilleries at the borders heightening the tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

Both the forces had also indulged in a deadly hand-to-hand fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 last year in the Galwan Valley. The fight triggered when Indian forces asked Chinese to remove the tents put up illegally.

This clash, the first in the border area in nearly five decades, triggered further deployment of troops and heavy weaponry by both armies at the friction points in eastern Ladakh. In February this year, China acknowledged that five army officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

Following multiple rounds of talks, the Indian and Chinese armies recently completed disengagement process and restored the pre-standoff ground position in Gogra in eastern Ladakh after 15 months.

Today, Rajnath Singh said the Army is trained to press the trigger on seeing the movement of the enemy, but the Indian Army has shown both courage and restraint while working with great maturity. India has learnt a lot from the 1962 war against China, he added.

On improving infrastructure, he said that the Atal Tunnel project in Rohtang, which was on hold for a long time, was completed by the Modi government. “This tunnel has strategic importance," he said.

The Border Roads Organisation is developing infrastructure projects and all-weather connectivity was being given to Ladakh, he said, adding work on several alternative roads has started.

The minister said it will also help the people who live in border areas as these people have “strategic importance for us". “Keeping their interests in mind, it is necessary to strengthen the border infrastructure," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.