Amid huge concern about the power supply in more than six states, including the national capital, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi today said that the Modi government is assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply.

“There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with Coal India Ltd equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Joshi said.

Joshi also added that thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. “With withdrawal of monsoon,coal despatches are set to rise in coming days, increasing coal stocks. Reiterating, there's sufficient coal stock, don't fall for fear-mongering," he said, reported news agency ANI.

Furthermore, Union Power Minister RK Singh also said that there will be no power shortage.

“We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than 4 days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union Minister for Coal & Mines) Pralhad Joshi: Union Power Minister RK Singh after chairing a meeting with discoms in Delhi," said RK Singh, ANI tweeted.

We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than 4 days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union Minister for Coal & Mines) Pralhad Joshi: Union Power Minister RK Singh after chairing a meeting with discoms in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zKX5ndo7OQ — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

He further said a panic has been created about the coal shortage and this is due to miscommunication from GAIL and Tata.

“In effect, neither there was, nor there is any crisis. It was created unnecessarily. I've warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL & Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behaviour,"said Union Power Minister.

I have asked the GAIL CMD to continue supplying the required amount of gas to power stations across the country. He has assured me that the supplies will continue. Neither there was any shortage of gas in the past, nor will it happen in the future: Union Power Minister RK Singh pic.twitter.com/8G2NiRMoOO — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

The officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power met Union Power Minister RK Singh at his residence over coal shortage at power plants.

Several states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu -- have flagged a shortage of coal at power plants.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning that the national capital ‘could face a blackout’ in the next two days if supplies did not improve.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.