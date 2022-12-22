India won't have lockdown, Indians have stronger immune system than the Chinese: IMA’s Dr Anil Goyal1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM IST
India must return to COVID's fundamentals, IMA’s Dr Anil Goyal said.
Since 95% of the population is immunised, the nation won't be placed under lockdown," said Dr Anil Goyal of Indian Medical Association (IMA). Indians have a stronger immune system than Chinese people. India must return to COVID's fundamentals - “ testing, treating, tracing", as per Dr Goyal.