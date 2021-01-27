India won't tolerate insult to Tricolour at Red Fort, says Prakash Javadekar

The Centre on Wednesday denounced the unprecedented violence at the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day , saying, "the more it is condemned, the less it is."

"Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, citing the incident where the protesting farmers who managed to get inside the Red Fort hoisted a Sikh religious flag.

Javadekar also blamed the Congress party for instigating the farmers' agitation. "Congress cannot escape responsibility from violence in farmers' protest as it is in power in Punjab," Javadekar said.

"Congress constantly tried to instigate farmers' agitation. When some farmer leaders had said on 26th that it's final match, then Punjab govt should have monitored the tractors leaving from the state and made preventive arrests of habitual criminals," the Union Minister added.

"Those who have lost in polls are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country by any means," Javadekar said.

Javadekar was addressing a press conference to address allegations made against the Centre by the Opposition regarding the Republic Day violence in Delhi.

"Delhi Police showed exemplary restraint yesterday. They had arms but they didn't use them," he added.

When asked about the talks between the government and the farmers' union, Javadekar said, "Government had 10 rounds of talks and even proposed holding off implementation of laws for 1-1.5 years. Even called for clause-by-clause discussion. This is an attempt to give farmers options."

"Congress doesn't want this compromise to happen," the Union Minister alleged.

With agency inputs

