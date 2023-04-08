India woos Bhutanese students, youth2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 12:49 AM IST
- According to All India Surveys of Higher Education (AISHE), the number of Bhutanese students receiving tertiary education in India declined from 2,468 in 2012-13 to 1,827 in 2020-21, accounting for just 3.8% of all international students from 7% a decade ago.
New Delhi has launched a slew of measures to promote India as an attractive destination for Bhutanese students, following a steady decline over the past decade, and Australia emerging as a key alternative, said people in the know.
