India woos Bhutanese students, youth

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the countries were discussing the possibilities to increase access to Indian institutes. “There is no change in terms of access and availability of the Indian education system to our partner countries in our neighbourhood and to their people, not just in terms of their presence here, but also in terms of the continuing national treatment that they get here. Which destination they choose, of course, is always an evolving feature in terms of what happens within that society," he said at a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

