India working as problem-solver of climate crisis: Environment Minister at G20

India is showing intent as a problem solver despite not being a traditional contributor to global emissions, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at G20 meet.
India is showing intent as a problem solver despite not being a traditional contributor to global emissions, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav while addressing the opening ceremony of the G20 environmental and climate ministerial meeting in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.
He said that the assurance of climate finance from developed countries remains a mirage and its current pace does not match the global aspiration to combat the climate crisis, according to the news agency PTI.
The minister also stated that the primary responsibility for the transition towards net-zero emissions rests with the countries that have historically accounted for most of the accumulated greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere.
"India is not a traditional contributor to global emissions, still we are showing the intent in our actions to be a problem solver. India is totally committed to driving its low-carbon industry transitions through its multi-pronged approach," he said.
Yadav continued hailing India for becoming a problem-solver in climate change issues. He said that the country has made remarkable progress in recent years in electrifying all households, rapidly increasing access to clean cooking energy, and is also one of the world's largest markets for the deployment of renewable energy.
He said that the country has made it possible with the National Green Hydrogen Mission as it worked as a game-changer for reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors.
According to the Environment Minister, all these efforts need investment at lower costs and innovative models for scaling up climate finance to double 2019 levels by 2025. He asserted that new approaches are also needed to develop low-carbon technologies.
The maximum impact of the climate crisis is being borne by the poorest countries of the world and the most vulnerable communities that lack the technology and finance required to significantly alter the status quo.
He further laid emphasis that the G20 members must hold a special responsibility towards the ocean, as they are all coastal countries and are cumulatively responsible for 45% of the world's coastlines and over 21% of exclusive economic zones.
The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.
