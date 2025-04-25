India working on ‘3 big plans’ so that ’not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan’: Minister

Pahalgam terror attack: Days after suspending the Indus Water Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India is currently working on three plans to ensure that Pakistan does not ‘receive even a drop of water’, said Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

The Jal Shakti Minister stated that New Delhi has devised three strategies—a long-term plan, a short-term plan, and a midterm plan—to ensure “that not even a drop of water” goes to Pakistan.

India's ‘roadmap’ to ensure ‘no drop of water’ for Pakistan Paatil further added that a “roadmap” was prepared in the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and that very soon, delisting of rivers will be done to stop the water flow to Pakistan, and divert it.

“A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it,” CR Paatil told ANI.

India suspends Indus Water Treaty India's latest move to ensure that its neighbour Pakistan does not ‘receive a single drop of water’ comes just after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty on Wednesday, April 23.

India said that sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under Indus Water Treaty.

"The Govt of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect," reads a letter from Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti to Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary of Pakistan Ministry of Water Resources.

What is the Indus Water Treaty? Signed in 1960, the Indus Water Treaty allocates the eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — to India and the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — to Pakistan.

Pahalgam terror attacks Horror gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after terrorists opened fire at tourists near the Baisaran meadow in the picturesque town of the Union Territory on Tuesday, April 22 afternoon.