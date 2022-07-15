India working on next-gen covid vax: NTAGI’s Dr Arora

It is a very welcome move and will likely increase the coverage of precaution doses. There are three important things which we need to see. First, covid is still very much around us, and today also, India reported more than 20,000 new cases. People are not coming for testing even if they have symptoms which has led to low testing. Second, for the last six months, we have been seeing cases of Omicron, and we are reporting new sub-lineages at regular intervals, such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, XE variants and now, BA.5. Some of these variants have transmission benefit. This means that they spread 10-20% faster as compared to the original Omicron virus. But fortunately, none of them has caused severe disease, hospitalization and deaths as far as India is concerned. But we are keeping an eye on it, and there is a possibility that any day, a variant will come which is more severe and cause hospitalization or which is more virulent. So, the virus is constantly evolving, and mutations are occurring. Third, although the precaution dose was opened in January for people above 60 years, healthcare and frontline workers and in March for those above 18 years of age, the uptake has been poor, particularly in those with co-morbidity.

