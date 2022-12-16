India working on power grid interconnectivity across South Asia: Official

“India today has a very robust power grid running from north to south and east to west of the country. In future we would like to see the grid connected to neighbouring countries including Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and then expand that connection to Southeast Asian Countries, to emerge as a unified market," Tewari said, adding that it will mean sharing of countries’ resources, investments, keeping the goals of energy security and affordability in mind.

