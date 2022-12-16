India working on power grid interconnectivity across South Asia: Official

India is making efforts on a setting up a unified power grid connectivity across South Asia, said Ajay Tewari, additional secretary, ministry of power.
Speaking at the CII South Asia (BBIN) Power Summit on Friday, the official said that India envisions expansion of grid connectivity to South East Asian countries.
“India today has a very robust power grid running from north to south and east to west of the country. In future we would like to see the grid connected to neighbouring countries including Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and then expand that connection to Southeast Asian Countries, to emerge as a unified market," Tewari said, adding that it will mean sharing of countries’ resources, investments, keeping the goals of energy security and affordability in mind.
“We are already working on that vision at a government-to-government level, as well as at a technocratic level to strengthen the grid interconnections between India and Nepal as well as India and Bhutan," he added.
The official said that, there is a proposal on the same lines from India to Bangladesh, which has received encouraging and positive feedback.
Tewari noted that the ‘One Sun, One Word, One Grid’ initiative, state-run Power Grid Corporation of India has drawn up several plans.
“The vision is to finally have an interconnected grid with Gulf Countries, and via Gulf countries to Africa and up north with Europe," he said, adding that that plans are also being drawn to connect grids from India to Myanmar, Myanmar to Thailand, Thailand to Singapore.
Prabhat Kumar, officer on special duty (economic relations and DPA), ministry of external affairs, said: “India is a large producer and consumer of energy. We are glad to work with our neighbours in the sector with our framework of the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Initiative. India will continue to take the lead to structure the partnership around production, transmission (of energy) in the region covering neighbouring countries in the South Asia region."
In the last ten years, India has had interconnection with Bangladesh, strong connectivity with Nepal and import of power from Bhutan.
Citing the success of ongoing energy-related initiatives with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, Kumar said besides hydropower, solar power will also be an important source of energy in these associations and India will soon strive to bring Maldives, Sri Lanka onboard as well.
“What India is doing today (in terms of quantum of energy exchange with neighbouring countries) can be doubled in the next three years," said Rajib K Mishra, Chairman, CII Core Group on Energy Security and Chairman and Managing Director, PTC India.
Emphasizing that for any market to develop, all the nations of the region have to be on the same footing – be it regulatory, market openness, cooperation between governments and cooperation between industry, Mishra called for the creation of a common platform at a time when an attempt is being made to create a power exchange in the region.
