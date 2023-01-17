India working towards boosting health infrastructure: Minister Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: India is working to boost health infrastructure, said Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. Addressing the Health and Healthcare Community Dinner organised by World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland, the minister said the Indian government has initiated multiple schemes to strengthen health system and improve health service delivery with focus on quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare services. Mandaviya added that according to India’s vision, healthcare as service is the government’s top priority. “Be it launch of world’s biggest government funded health assurance scheme, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana covering approximately 500 million people or establishment of 150,000 Health and Wellness Centres, we have put the vision of ‘Antyodaya’, that is, ‘Rise of the last person’ into action in healthcare and a key facet of ensuring universal health coverage." Talking about India’s contribution in pharmaceutical sector, the minister said that the country has the highest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the US, besides being a world leader in generic medicines. “It has emerged as a hub for R&D activities and is one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services. To create an enabling framework for providing health services to world at large, Government is institutionalising medical tourism through a soon-to-be launched Heal in India initiative." He added that all the stakeholders should look at India as a land of opportunities and take advantage of same by partnering with the country. “This endeavour will lead towards making India and world a healthier place." Mandaviya is attending multiple sessions in the ongoing World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davo.“In the series of such sessions, Mandaviya participated in the bilateral meeting with Federal Minister of Health of Germany, Karl Wilhelm Lauterbach, where he lauded the co-operation shown by the German counterparts. He was hopeful of continuing and strengthening this co-operation in future as well," said a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}