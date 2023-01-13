India working towards high quality, cost-effective healthcare: Mandaviya

Mandaviya stated that “under the soon to be launched Heal in India initiative, India aims to provide its health infrastructure for patients abroad and make it a global hub for medical & value-based healthcare for patients from across the world. With more than 1.3 Million allopathic doctors, 3.4 Million nurses, and 800,000 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors, India would provide required care to patients from all countries including Global South through quality and affordable medical care."