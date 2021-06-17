India working with Dominican authorities for early deportation of Mehul Choksi

The 62 yearold diamantaire had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018, after he fled India weeks before the scam was reported. He was reported missing in May and later surfaced in Dominica where he was arrested on charges of entering the country illegally. According to news reports, Indian investigators had flown to Dominica to argue in court that Choksi is still an Indian national despite him saying that he had renounced his Indian citizenship to become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda. This week, Choksi missed a court date for the start of the trial against him over his illegal entry into Dominica because he was suffering from "mental stress" and he experienced high blood pressure, his lawyers were quoted as saying in news reports.