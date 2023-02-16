New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the country is working with unprecedented pride for its tribal population and that the community has a lot to inspire and teach with regard to sustainable development.

“The tribal products find a place of pride in gifts to foreign dignitaries. India presents tribal tradition as an integral part of Indian pride and heritage on global platforms. India conveys solutions to problems like global warming and climate change in the tribal way of life. The tribal community of India has a lot to inspire and teach with regard to sustainable development," the prime minister said at the inauguration of Aadi Mahotsav, the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

PM Modi said tribal products should reach the maximum market and their recognition and demand should increase.

He said more than 3,000 Van Dhan Kendras have been established in various states. About 90 minor forest products have been brought into the ambit of MSP, seven times more than the number in 2014. Similarly, the growing network of self-help groups in the country is benefitting the tribal society, he said. There are 1.25 crore tribal members in more than 80 lakh self-help groups functioning in the country.

He emphasized the efforts of the government to promote tribal arts and skill development for the tribal youth.

Reflecting on this year’s Budget, PM Modi informed that PM Visvakarma Yojna has been introduced for traditional craftsmen where economical assistance will be provided apart from skill development and support in marketing their products.

“Tribal children, be they in any corner of the country, their education and their future is my priority,“ he said. The prime minister informed that the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools has gone up by five times from 80 schools between 2004 and 2014 to 500 schools from 2014 to 2022. More than 400 schools have already started functioning, teaching about 1 lakh children. This year’s Budget has announced 38 thousand teachers and staff for these schools. Scholarships for tribal students have been doubled.

Pointing out the hardships faced by the tribal youth due to the language barrier, PM Modi threw light on the New Educational Policy where youth can opt to study in their mother tongue. “Our tribal children and youth studying in their own language and progressing has now become a reality", he added.