India working with pride for its tribal community: PM Modi
India conveys solutions to problems like global warming and climate change in the tribal way of life and they have a lot to inspire and teach with regard to sustainable development
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the country is working with unprecedented pride for its tribal population and that the community has a lot to inspire and teach with regard to sustainable development.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×