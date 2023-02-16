India working with pride for its tribal community: PM Modi

“Tribal children, be they in any corner of the country, their education and their future is my priority,“ he said. The prime minister informed that the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools has gone up by five times from 80 schools between 2004 and 2014 to 500 schools from 2014 to 2022. More than 400 schools have already started functioning, teaching about 1 lakh children. This year’s Budget has announced 38 thousand teachers and staff for these schools. Scholarships for tribal students have been doubled.