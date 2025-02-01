India working with US for ‘early extradition’ of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that India is working with the US "for early extradition" of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana.

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai Terror attack," the ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson noted that on January 21, the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused. "It looks that his appeal in the matter has been dismissed," he said.

The US Supreme Court had cleared Rana's extradition last week. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had filed a petition for writ of certiorari, seeking to prevent his extradition to India.

The writ had been filed in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition to India. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

On January 28, the US State Department said that it is currently evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

Tahawwur Rana, currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles, is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley.

He is one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage in Mumbai, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre after they sneaked into India's financial capital via the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

India has been pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attack, but the trial of the accused in the attack has made little headway so far.