India writes stories of growth when world talks about slowdown: PM Modi at HTLS 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that amid widespread global uncertainty, India is being viewed as a nation in a league of its own.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), he further said, “Today we stand at a point when a quarter of the 21st century has passed. In these 25 years, the world has seen many ups and downs. We have also seen a world falling apart. We have seen global pandemics, wars,and technological disruptions... Today, the world is filled with uncertainties. But in this era brimming with uncertainties, our India is appearing in a league of its own. India is brimming with confidence….”

Watch the video here:

When global growth is at 3 per cent, the economies of G7 countries are somewhere near 1.5 per cent. India is the model of high growth and low inflation, PM Modi added.

The changes happening in India are not just about possibilities but are a saga of changing thinking and direction, he said addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

"We are standing at a juncture where one fourth of the 21st century has passed. The world has seen many ups and downs: financial crisis, global pandemic, technological disruptions, world falling apart, we are seeing wars, these situations in one way or the other are challenging the world," Modi said.

The world is full of uncertainties but India is being seen in a different league altogether, he said.

"India is full of self confidence. When there is talk of slowdown, India writes the story of growth. When there is trust deficit in the world, India is becoming a pillar of trust, when the world is moving towards fragmentation, India is becoming a bridge builder," Modi said.

Pointing out Q2 GDP figures being more than 8 per cent, he said it is the symbol of our pace.

"This is not just a number but is a strong macroeconomic signal. It is a message that India is becoming the growth driver of the global economy," Modi said.

Global growth is around 3 per cent while G7 economies are growing at an average of about 1.5 per cent, he pointed out.

"At such a time, India is a model of high growth and low inflation," Modi said.

There was a time when people, especially economists in our country, used to express concern over high inflation but the same people now talk of inflation being low, he said in his address.

India's achievements are not ordinary, it is not about numbers but about fundamental change brought about in the last decade, Modi asserted.