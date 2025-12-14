Stricter compliance norms could give domestic IP terminal makers an edge

New Delhi: India is set to introduce new essential requirements (ER) and technical standards for IP (internet protocol) terminals under the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), in a move aimed at tightening testing and compliance for telecom equipment sold or imported into the country, as per a World Trade Organization (WTO) document.

An internet protocol terminal is a device that allows voice, video, or data communication over internet-based networks, instead of traditional telephone lines. Telecommunication Engineering Centre, the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is responsible for developing, standardizing, and maintaining technical standards for telecom equipment and networks in the country.

The move signals another step in the government’s ongoing effort to update telecom equipment standards in line with emerging technologies and security expectations, while also giving a push to domestic manufacturing under its swadeshi initiative.

The revised standards are expected to be rolled out in the next 60 days, and WTO members have been asked to submit their comments by 9 February, as required under the Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT).

The revision of the IP terminal standards comes at a time when India is working to strengthen interoperability, cybersecurity compliance and quality assurance across telecom equipment.

Industry experts say that updates to such standards typically influence testing requirements, certification timelines and the readiness of domestic manufacturers to meet global benchmarks.

IP terminals have become increasingly important with the expansion of enterprise communication systems, hybrid work models and broader adoption of internet-based calling solutions. Ensuring updated technical specifications will help maintain reliability and security while supporting India’s growing digital infrastructure.

As per the WTO document reviewed by Mint, the ER falls under DoT's Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) scheme, meaning all IP terminals sold or imported into India must meet these updated standards once notified.

Under WTO rules, when a member country notifies a proposed technical regulation, other members are given a fixed period—typically 60 days—to review and submit comments. After this, the issuing country can consider the feedback, finalize the standards, and announce their domestic implementation.

“The revision of essential requirements for IP terminals is expected to strengthen the technical rigour and credibility of telecom products manufactured in India. While OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and EMS (electronics manufacturing services) partners may need to adjust their testing protocols and compliance workflows, these changes will ultimately elevate product quality and market confidence," said Sneh Shah, whole time director, Aimtron Electronics, an electronics system design and manufacturing company.

“We see this as an opportunity to lead through preparedness. With our in-house radio frequency (RF) testing, firmware loading, and telecommunication-grade printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) capabilities, we are well positioned to support our partners in meeting the updated Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) standards swiftly and effectively," Shah said.

The draft submitted to the WTO states that it applies to all session initiation protocol (SIP) terminals, making the updated norms applicable across a broad category of enterprise and consumer IP communication devices.

Products must comply with TEC's electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards for emissions and immunity, including electrostatic discharge (ESD), radiated radio frequency, surges, voltage dips, and fast transients—significantly raising hardware testing and quality requirements.

The revised standards will directly affect makers and importers of SIP phones, video-conference terminals, IP desk phones and other internet-calling devices, many of which are currently sourced from China, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam and parts of Europe.

“Most of India’s enterprise-grade IP terminals—used in IT/ITES centres, banks, call centres and government offices—are imported, and stricter testing under MTCTE could raise compliance costs for foreign manufacturers and slow shipments in the short term," said R.K. Bhatnagar, director general, Voice of Indian Commtech Enterprises (VOICE), an industry body.

At the same time, he said, the move opens a swadeshi opportunity, as domestic telecom-equipment firms building IP phones and unified-communication hardware may gain an advantage when compliance becomes uniform for all players, reducing the price gap with low-cost imports and encouraging more local manufacturing under the Make in India programme.

As per an India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, India’s telecom sector continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with gross revenue rising from $39.22 billion in FY24 to $43.42 billion in FY25. As of June 2025, total tele-density stood at 86.09%, reflecting the widespread reach of connectivity across the country.

The 5G infrastructure market is set to soar from $14 billion in 2025 to $574.4 billion by 2035, growing at a 45% CAGR on the back of rapid adoption, heavy investments and large-scale rollouts, according to the IBEF report.