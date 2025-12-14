Stricter compliance norms could give domestic IP terminal makers an edge
India will introduce new essential requirements and technical standards for internet protocol terminals, tightening compliance rules for telecom devices. The revised norms aim to boost local manufacturing and align with emerging technologies while ensuring cybersecurity and quality assurance.
New Delhi: India is set to introduce new essential requirements (ER) and technical standards for IP (internet protocol) terminals under the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), in a move aimed at tightening testing and compliance for telecom equipment sold or imported into the country, as per a World Trade Organization (WTO) document.