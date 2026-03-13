New Delhi: India plans to completely ban added sugar in all baby food products to combat rising obesity and metabolic diseases in the country, according to two government officials aware of the development.
Sweet no more: India plans to remove added sugar from baby food
SummaryIndia’s food safety regulator plans to eliminate added sugar from baby food products for infants aged 6–24 months. Will it check India's rising obesity problem?
New Delhi: India plans to completely ban added sugar in all baby food products to combat rising obesity and metabolic diseases in the country, according to two government officials aware of the development.