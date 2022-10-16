Home / News / India /  India-Africa Defence Dialogue to be held on October 18

New Delhi: India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) will be held on 18 October on the sidelines of the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Defence minister, Rajnath Singh will host his counterparts from African Nations during the dialogue.

“India and Africa share close and historical ties. India’s approach towards Africa is guided by Kampala Principles enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. India’s engagement rests on African priorities as outlined by African themselves," said the ministry of defence.

India has contributed around 200,000 soldiers and police officers as a part of the UN peacekeepers. India has also actively supported Africa in its cybersecurity, and anti-terrorism efforts. India’s defence cooperation with Africa began in 1956, following Emperor Haile Selassie’s request to then-Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to open its first-ever overseas training institution in Africa.

The first-ever India-Africa Defence Ministers Conclave was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in conjunction with DefExpo on February 06, 2020. A Joint Declaration - ‘Lucknow Declaration’ - was adopted at the end of the conclave as an outcome document.

The dialogue is to help build on existing partnerships between African countries and India to explore new areas of convergence for mutual engagement, including in areas like capacity building, training, cyber security, maritime security and counter terrorism.

Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) is the knowledge partner for the India-Africa Defence Dialogue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
