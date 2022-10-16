India-Africa Defence Dialogue to be held on October 181 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 01:10 PM IST
New Delhi: India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) will be held on 18 October on the sidelines of the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Defence minister, Rajnath Singh will host his counterparts from African Nations during the dialogue.