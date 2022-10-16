India-Africa Defence Dialogue to be held on October 18

India has contributed around 200,000 soldiers and police officers as a part of the UN peacekeepers. India has also actively supported Africa in its cybersecurity, and anti-terrorism efforts. India’s defence cooperation with Africa began in 1956, following Emperor Haile Selassie’s request to then-Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to open its first-ever overseas training institution in Africa.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}