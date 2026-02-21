India-AI Summit 2026 declaration: From affordable AI to sovereignty, cooperation, more – key highlights

The India AI Impact Summit concluded with the New Delhi Declaration, endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations. The declaration focuses on enhancing AI's societal benefits through international cooperation, skill development, and the provision of secure, accessible AI resources to promote social empowerment and economic growth.

Here are key highlights from the declaration — Preamble The declaration draws inspiration from the principle of "सर्वजन हिताय, सर्वजन सुखाय” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), emphasising that AI’s potential is best fulfilled when its advantages are accessible to all of humanity.

Need for cooperation across seven Chakras It advocates for international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement across our nations, focusing on the seven Chakras (pillars) of the AI Impact Summit. These pillars focus on developing human capital, expanding access for social empowerment, ensuring AI trustworthiness, enhancing energy efficiency of AI systems, utilising AI in science, democratizing AI resources, and leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Respect for national sovereignty Countries and international organisations will collaborate to foster shared understanding while respecting national sovereignty on how AI can be used for the benefit of humanity, taking into account the initiatives across the seven Chakras (pillars) of the Summit.

Focus on affordability Strong digital infrastructure and affordable connectivity are essential for AI deployment and potential. Inspired by 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the declaration emphasises making AI resources more accessible and affordable to help all countries develop and use AI for the benefit of their citizens.

Economic growth Broad adoption of AI has the potential to significantly boost economic and social development. Open-source AI tools and other accessible AI methods, where suitable, along with widespread dissemination of AI use cases, can enhance the scalability, replicability, and adaptability of AI systems across various sectors.

Secure AI Reliable, strong and secure AI is essential to build trust and maximise societal and economic benefits. While continuing to deepen understanding of security concerns remains important, the declaration acknowledged the significance of security in AI systems, industry-led voluntary efforts, and the implementation of technical solutions, along with suitable policy frameworks that support innovation and serve the public interest across the entire AI lifecycle.

Remove structural barriers The declaration recognised that the removal of structural barriers and increase AI research infrastructure can boost AI use in scientific research globally. International collaborations unlock AI's research potential by sharing expertise, perspectives, and resources.

Recognise potential to uplift all AI can uplift society by providing access to knowledge, cross-border solutions, services, opportunities, and increasing participation in social and economic activities. The declaration acknowledged the importance of collaborations to promote AI adoption for social benefit empowerment.

Human capital To realise the full potential of AI, it is necessary to equip individuals with relevant skills by expanding AI human resource development, implementing targeted education initiatives, providing AI workforce training, training public officials, increasing public awareness of AI capabilities, boosting AI literacy, and upgrading vocational and training ecosystems.

Innovation and efficiency The declaration highlights the need for energy-efficient AI systems. Affordable AI can broaden access and boost local innovation to meet shared development goals. The Voluntary Guiding Principles on Resilient, Innovative, and Efficient AI will guide us in developing resilient and efficient AI systems.

