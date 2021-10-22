Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India-Australia flyers to get more options as Qantas gears up for Christmas rush

India-Australia flyers to get more options as Qantas gears up for Christmas rush

Two people watch from a beach as a Qantas plane taxies on the runway at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia.
08:17 AM IST

The airline will start its first commercial flights between Australia and India in almost a decade

Qantas Airways Ltd. is gearing up for a Christmas rush, bringing back all its Australian workers and adding flights as the nation’s borders reopen after more than 18 months of near-isolation. 

The airline will start its first commercial flights between Australia and India in almost a decade before Christmas, and flights to Singapore, Bangkok, Fiji, Phuket and Johannesburg will resume ahead of schedule, it said in a statement Friday. About 11,000 staff who have been stood down during the pandemic will return by early December. 

The carrier will also bring back two of its mothballed giant A380s three months earlier than planned, and is in discussions with Boeing Co. about accelerating the delivery of three new 787 Dreamliners which have been in storage for most of the pandemic.  

The changes come after Australia’s biggest state, New South Wales, said that from Nov. 1 returning fully-vaccinated citizens would no longer need to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, effectively ending a border ban that has kept the nation largely isolated from the rest of the world since the pandemic started. 

“This is the best news we’ve had in almost two years and it will make a massive difference to thousands of our people who finally get to fly again," Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said.

