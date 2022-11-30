"Currently Australian law requires a whisky to be matured for at least two years to be classified as whisky in Australia. This is superfluous for us as whisky matures at a much faster rate in the warm Indian climate. We are glad to note that the Agreement envisages setting up a joint working group of the two nations to review this and are optimistic of an early resolution since that would truly open up the Australian market for Indian liquor," Giri said on November 23.