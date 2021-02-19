Subscribe
India-Australia partnership will play crucial role in shaping post-Covid world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India-Australia partnership will play crucial role in shaping post-Covid world: PM Modi

2 min read . 02:21 PM IST ANI

  • The Prime Minister further expressed the hope that innovations showcased at the hackathon will inspire the two countries to take the lead in circular economy solutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is a need to look at our consumption patterns, and how the world can reduce their ecological impact, adding that Circular Economy can be a key step in solving many of our challenges in this regard.

Addressing a valedictory function of India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon (I-ACE), Prime Minister Modi said, "I have full confidence in the energy, creativity and out of box thinking of our youths. They can offer a sustainable and holistic solution, not just to our two countries but to the whole world. The strong India and Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world,"

Noting the importance of the Circular Economy, PM Modi said, "Recycling and reusing things, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyles."

Prime Minister further expressed the hope that innovations showcased at the hackathon will inspire the two countries to take the lead in circular economy solutions.

"This hackathon has seen innovate solutions from Indian and Australia students, startup and entrepreneurs. These innovation show your commitment to the philosophy of the Circular Economy. I have no doubt that your innovation will inspire our two countries to take a lead in the circular economy solutions," he said.

"We must never forget, that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said the energy and enthusiasm of today's youthful participants in the hackathon is a symbol of the forward-looking partnership between India and Australia.

"The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world. And our youth, our young innovators, our startups, will be at the forefront of this partnership," the PM concluded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

