The India-Australia bilateral summit will be held tomorrow, March 21, post the meeting between PM Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison , news agency ANI has reported. Australia to announce an investment of ₹1,500 crore in India in multiple sectors, which will be the largest-ever investment by the Australian government in India.

India and Australia will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of critical minerals, which will help and increase access of India to acquire metallic coal and lithium from Australia. “India-Australia to conclude trade agreement by the end of this month," the news agency reported citing sources.

Before this meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met his Australian counterpart ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 23, 2021. During that meeting, both the leaders had discussed ways to boost the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Visiting Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-Japan Summit meeting on Saturday reviewed the developments since the last Annual Summit and discussed wide-ranging areas of cooperation. Reaffirming the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, the Prime Ministers said both the nations are working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. They emphasised the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Japan’s support for India’s socio-economic development over the years. He also welcomed the signing of the exchange of notes concerning seven yen loan projects in which Japan provides over 300 billion yen (over ₹20,400 crore) in total. The Prime Ministers said since elevation of ties to a special strategic and global partnership, there had been significant growth in economic cooperation. The investment target of JPY 3.5 trillion announced in 2014 has been achieved, they said.

