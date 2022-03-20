Visiting Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-Japan Summit meeting on Saturday reviewed the developments since the last Annual Summit and discussed wide-ranging areas of cooperation. Reaffirming the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, the Prime Ministers said both the nations are working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. They emphasised the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.