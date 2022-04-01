India-Australia trade accord today, wines to get cheaper

Over 95% of Indian goods will get zero duty access on day one of the pact coming into force, with the rest set for phased concessions, according to government officials of the two countries. About 70% of Australian goods will get concessional duty access from the first day. This is the first time India has agreed to lower the massive 150% duty it imposes on wines and spirits—at least from a major alcohol-exporting country—and could well become a test case for other free trade agreements. The UK, for instance, wants concessions on its Scotch whisky.