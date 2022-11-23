What India gains from FTA with Australia

Along with ECTA, the Australian parliament has also approved an amendment to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) - a long-standing tax issue for Indian companies operating in Australia. As per industry estimates, Indian IT firms lost more than $1 bn in taxes due to the existing provisions in DTAA. Most IT firms take up projects where they do some portion of work on-site, and some from India. However, Australian courts had ruled that even the work done from India can be taxed as per local Australian laws. The same income was subject to taxes in India too.