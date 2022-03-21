This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison will hold the second India-Australia virtual Summit today. The Summit follows the historic first Virtual Summit of 4 June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison will hold the second India-Australia virtual Summit today. The Summit follows the historic first Virtual Summit of 4 June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
During the upcoming virtual summit, both the leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others. Ties between India and Australia have been on an upswing in the last few years.
During the upcoming virtual summit, both the leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others. Ties between India and Australia have been on an upswing in the last few years.
Views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed by the Leaders. The Summit highlights the importance attached by both countries to their bilateral relations as also their close cooperation on regional and global issues.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed by the Leaders. The Summit highlights the importance attached by both countries to their bilateral relations as also their close cooperation on regional and global issues.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance," according to a statement issued by the PMO.
“The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance," according to a statement issued by the PMO.
Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Morrison met in Washington DC for the first in-person meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad Leaders’ Summit and jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.
Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Morrison met in Washington DC for the first in-person meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad Leaders’ Summit and jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.
The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Australian Navy was part of the Malabar naval exercise hosted by India in November 2020 as well as last year.
The Australian Navy was part of the Malabar naval exercise hosted by India in November 2020 as well as last year.
The navies of the U.S. and Japan were also part of it. Australia was part of the Malabar exercise this year as well.
Meanwhile, In the largest-ever investment by the Australian government in India, Canberra will announce an investment of ₹1,500 crore in the country in multiple sectors at the India-Australia bilateral summit to be held on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, In the largest-ever investment by the Australian government in India, Canberra will announce an investment of ₹1,500 crore in the country in multiple sectors at the India-Australia bilateral summit to be held on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India and Australia will conclude an early harvest agreement by the end of this month, according to sources.
India and Australia will conclude an early harvest agreement by the end of this month, according to sources.
An early harvest agreement is aimed at liberalising tariffs on the trade of certain goods between two countries or trading blocs before a comprehensive agreement.
An early harvest agreement is aimed at liberalising tariffs on the trade of certain goods between two countries or trading blocs before a comprehensive agreement.
As per a diplomatic source, the two countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of critical minerals, which will help increase India's access to metallic coal and lithium in Australia and cater to India's growing demand for electric vehicles and growing infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per a diplomatic source, the two countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of critical minerals, which will help increase India's access to metallic coal and lithium in Australia and cater to India's growing demand for electric vehicles and growing infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Australia has one of the biggest reserves of lithium and is also a provider of the cleanest metallic coal.
Australia has one of the biggest reserves of lithium and is also a provider of the cleanest metallic coal.
The two countries will also be building a centre to promote partnership, which will be located in Canberra, Australia. Announcements on space, cyber activities, technology, agriculture, education and broadcasting will also be made, said the source.
The two countries will also be building a centre to promote partnership, which will be located in Canberra, Australia. Announcements on space, cyber activities, technology, agriculture, education and broadcasting will also be made, said the source.
According to the source, India-Australia's comprehensive strategic partnership is not just symbolism but there is remarkable depth in relation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the source, India-Australia's comprehensive strategic partnership is not just symbolism but there is remarkable depth in relation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!