India-Bangladesh bus service, suspended due to Covid-19, resumes after two years1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 10:47 AM IST
- The resumption in bus service comes after the rail service between the two countries resumed on May 29
India and Bangladesh's cross-border bus service resumed on Friday, two years after its suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to High Commission in Bangladesh, “Resumption of India-Bangladesh Cross-Border Bus Services! Bus services b/w India-Bangladesh via ICP Agartala-Akhaura & ICP Haridaspur-Benapole resumed with the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka bus being flagged off from Dhaka early morning today-a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity".