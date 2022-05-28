Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume on May 29 after a break of more than two years, Ekalabya Chakraborty, Chief PRO Eastern Railway, has informed. The train service was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India-Bangladesh Maitree Express and Bandhan Express will resume from May 29 and 30 respectively.

The third passenger train service between India and Bangladesh will commence next week, on June 1. This will significantly improve rail connectivity between the two nations. The train will run between West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Bangladesh's Dhaka. The new train service, Mitali Express, will be officially launched on June 1 from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi by the Railway Ministers of India and Bangladesh.

Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sundays and Wednesdays, according to a top Northeast Frontier Railway official. Mitali Express's fare will be set in US dollars. Indian Railways will operate the Mitali Express train.

Tickets for the train would also available at the Foreign Passenger Reservation System desks at New Jalpaiguri Station and Kolkata Railway Station, according to him.

"The new train services will improve the bilateral trade relation and socio-economic activities of India and Bangladesh. The services will further make travel easier for the passengers and will greatly benefit the tourism sector of North Bengal area along with other tourism hotspots across India," he said.