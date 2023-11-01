‘India-Bangladesh relations are reaching new heights’, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses joy over the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses joy over the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three Indian-assisted development projects via video conferencing on Wednesday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi said it is a matter of joy that the two nations once again have connected to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation.
“It is a matter of joy that once again we have connected to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Our relations are reaching new heights continuously. The work we have done together in the last 9 years was not done even in the decades before this," PM Modi said.
The three projects are the Akhaura- Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit - II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Rampal, Bangladesh.
"The joint inauguration of these important projects manifests the firm friendship and collaboration between our two friendly countries. I would like to thank PM Modi for the warm hospitality during my visit in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.
The Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link project has been executed under a Government of India grant assistance of ₹392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh. The length of the rail link is 12.24 km with a 6.78 km Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura, ANI reported.
With a total project cost of USD 388.92 million, the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project was carried out under the concessional line of credit provided by the Indian government. As part of the project, a 65 km broad gauge rail route will be built between Khulna's current rail network and Mongla Port.
With this, Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, gets connected with the broad-gauge railway network. The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, under an Indian Concessional Financing Scheme loan of 1.6 billion US dollars, is a 1320 MW Super Thermal Power Plant located in Rampal in the Khulna Division of Bangladesh.
The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited which is a 50:50 Joint Venture company between India's NTPC Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board. These projects will strengthen connectivity and energy security in the region.
(With ANI inputs)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!