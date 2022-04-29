Jaishankar is in Bhutan at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, the statement said. Jaishankar will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement in New Delhi. He will call on Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering, the prime minister of Bhutan, and meet foreign minister Dorji.