India-born former CEO of Reckitt Benckiser donates $1.2 mn to alma mater BITS

Souvik Bhattacharyya, vice chancellor of BITS Pilani, said, "BITS has, in its own way, contributed significantly to India's heritage of entrepreneurship. From a small technical school at one time, it is today among the nation's foremost 'entrepreneur factories'. This generous act of philanthropy by Rakesh Kapoor will undoubtedly have a lasting impact, as it aligns with one of the top institutional priorities and reinforces the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that BITS has championed for several decades. "I am confident that this centre will serve as a catalyst for the next generation of innovators, shaping the future with their ground-breaking ideas and solutions," Bhattacharyya added.