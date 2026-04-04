India-bound Green Sanvi safely crosses Strait of Hormuz with 46,650 MT LPG cargo: Report

Green Sanvi, India-flagged large gas carrier carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely, official sources said were quoted as saying by ANI. The development comes following reports that an Iranian crude cargo heading to India was diverted to China due to ‘payment issues’.

Earlier on March 28, a similar shipment of LPG cargo had arrived i Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The shipment carried 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

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The vessel, MT Jag Vasant, is set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation. Sources have told the news agency that the Indian Navy warships were on standby to provide support to the merchant vessels.

The Petroleum Ministry has, meanwhile, clarified that the LPG vessel Sea Bird, carrying around 44 TMT Iranian LPG, berthed at Mangalore on Thursday, April 2.

“It is reiterated that India's crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months. On LPG too, some claims being made are incorrect as LPG vessel Sea Bird carrying around 44 TMT Iranian LPG berthed at Mangalore, India on April 2 and is currently discharging,” the X post read.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked for business ever since the war between the US-Israel and Iran broke out on February 28, triggering the fears of shortage. Amid a maritime blockade, the Centre has since been in talks with the Iranian authorities to allow Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Also Read | Iran warns UNSC against provocative action on Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, the Shipping Ministry informed that there were 18 vessels and around 485 seafarers in the Persian Gulf.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. "All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he added, speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the Gulf region

“Eighteen Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are in the region. Over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally,” Mukesh Mangal informed.

Also Read | Seventh Indian LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

Speaking of port operations, Mangal said, “We are maintaining continuous coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector.”

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The West Asia crisis began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran, and subsequent Iranian retaliation engulfed the region in the conflict, affecting global fuel supplies. Since the beginning of the West Asia conflict, as many as 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India.

(With agency inputs)