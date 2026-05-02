India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade

MT Sarv Shakti, a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, carrying 46,313 MT of LPG has crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, May 2, and is expected to reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, official sources told ANI. There are 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians.

The India-bound vessel is reportedly carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

"As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026," the sources said.

The MT Sarv Shakti appeared to move into the Gulf of Oman after sailing past Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, according to ship-tracking data. This is likely the first known journey by an Indian tanker since the United States blockade of the strategic trade channel began amid America's war with India and negotiation talks.

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India has managed to move eight LPG vessels through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict after bilateral negotiations with Tehran, and has been working on other exits.

India has also raised domestic production of LPG by 60% to 54,000 tons in order to cope. Its consumption has dropped by 10,000 tons to 80,000 tons daily, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said Friday.

In a ministerial update on maritime safety and shipping operations amid the West Asia crisis, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways mentioned on Saturday that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

It also said that it was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian mission abroad and other stakeholders to ensure all seafarers remain safe and the operations run smoothly.

It added that the Directorate General of Shipping control room has been actively monitoring the situation, handling 8,335 calls and receiving more than 17,838 emails since its activation. In the last 24 hours alone, it recorded 67 calls and 144 emails.

According to the Ministry, more than 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far from various locations across the Gulf region, including 30 in the last 24 hours.

The statement further noted that port operations across India continue to function normally, with no congestion reported at any major port.

The Ministry said it remains committed to ensuring maritime safety and smooth shipping operations amid evolving regional developments.