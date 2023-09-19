Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in June, had been designated a "terrorist" by India in July 2020.

The row centers around the Sikh independence, or Khalistan, movement. India has repeatedly accused Canada of supporting the movement, which is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora.

Here is what we know so far:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament described what he called credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The Indian government denied any hand in Nijjar’s killing while also saying Canada was trying to shift the focus from Khalistan activists there.

During the G-20 summit, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged his Australian, UK and Canadian counterparts over the rise of Sikh fundamentalism and violence against Indian assets in their respective countries as reported by Hindustan TImes.

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state, carved out of India.

The Sikh insurgency of the 1980s and 1990s killed some 30,000 people. Sikh militants were blamed for the 1985 bombing of an Air India Boeing 747 flying from Canada to India in which all 329 people on board were killed.

Amid the tensions between India and Canada, the security of the Canada High Commission here was increased on Tuesday. Several personnel of the Central Reserve Police and Delhi Police were deployed outside the Canadian High Commission.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said today.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Monday said an Indian diplomat in Canada had been expelled, over allegations of the country's involvement in the killing of the Khalistani leader Nijjar.

“We see this possible breach of sovereignty as completely unacceptable, and so, that is also why we’re coming (out) with this information (of the expulsion of the Indian diplomat) today," Joly said at a news conference.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, CBC News reported.

Najjar, who was wanted in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

*With Agency Inputs