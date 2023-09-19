India-Canada diplomatic row worsens over Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Story in 10 points2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Tensions rise between Canada and India over Sikh activist's killing; allegations of Indian involvement.
Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in June, had been designated a "terrorist" by India in July 2020.