‘India-Canada FTA talks paused due to political reasons’1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Without citing the Khalistan issue, which created differences between the two countries, a senior government official said negotiations will resume once the “political issues” are resolved.
NEW DELHI : The negotiations between India and Canada on the free trade agreement (FTA), which resumed after a decade, have come to a halt due to political concerns, said a senior government official on Friday.
