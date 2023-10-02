India-Canada news: Are lentils going to be a chokepoint amid diplomatic tension
India-Canada news: Sales of lentils from Canada to India have slowed amid diplomatic tension, potentially impacting Canadian farmers' income and inflating domestic food prices in India.
Amid the diplomatic tension between India and Canada, the sales of lentils from Ottawa to New Delhi have slowed. Canada is India's main import source of lentils. However, reduced purchases by India may cut the prices Canadian farmers receive during harvest.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message