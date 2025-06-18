PM Modi meets Mark Carney at G7 summit – ‘India-Canada relations extremely important’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada on Tuesday night (local time).

Modi said relations between India and Canada are ‘extremely important’ and the two leaders look forward to working closely to add momentum to the friendship. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Carney assumed office in May 2025.

“I believe that India-Canada relations are extremely important, and India and Canada should work together and achieve win-win cooperation in several areas,” PM Modi said in his remarks ahead of the bilateral meeting.

Modi complimented Canadian PM Carney on the successful hosting of the summit and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening India-Canada relations and emphasised the shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law that binds India and Canada together.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

PM Modi's visit to Canada comes after a period of friction between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

India had strongly rejected the allegations. The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. New Delhi has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such elements.

Turning the page on a bitter spat The two nations agreed to return ambassadors to each other's capitals, turning the page on a bitter spat over Nijjar's assassination as Canada's new leader, Carney, welcomed counterpart Narendra Modi.

PM Carney, who took office in March, invited Modi to the Canadian Rockies to attend the summit of the Group of Seven major economies.

Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau, last year publicly accused India of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil and expelled the Indian ambassador, triggering a furious reciprocal response from India.

The row had severely impeded diplomatic services between the two countries, which traded $9 billion in 2023 and have close cultural ties due to the vast Indian diaspora in Canada.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, PM Modi expressed gratitude for India's invitation to participate in the high-level gathering.

"I am very grateful to you for inviting India to G7 and I am also fortunate that I have got this opportunity to visit Canada once again after 2015 and connect with the people of Canada," he said, news agency ANI reported.

India's global leadership The PM also underscored India's global leadership and contributions. "

India is the largest democratic country in the world. As the chair of the G20 Summit, India has taken many initiatives that benefit the world. Today, there is a great opportunity to use the strong foundation that India has laid in the G20 in a new form for its execution in the G7. India has always been willing to use this opportunity for global good and will remain so in the future," he added.

PM Modi also said that India—Canada relations are very important in many ways. Canadian companies have made significant investments in India, leveraging the country's vast market potential and skilled workforce. Conversely, Indian businesses have also established a substantial presence in Canada, contributing to the country's economic growth and diversity.

"This is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister after his election, so I congratulate him for his grand victory in this election and in the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas with him," added PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to attend the G7 Summit, marking his return to Canada after nearly a decade.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the G7 Summit venue in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

What did PM Carney say? Carney said it was a great honour to host PM Modi at the G7 and expressed his appreciation for Modi’s presence and leadership.

He said India has been participating in the G7 since 2018, and this is a “testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership, and to the importance of the issues that we look to tackle together - from energy security, from the energy transition that you’re hoping to lead, to the future of artificial intelligence, to the fight that we have against transnational repression, against terrorism, against other factors, and the work that we can do together.”

“It is my great honour to have you here. I enjoyed your intervention just now and look forward to our discussion,” Carney said.

Modi's visit marks PM Modi’s first trip to Canada in a decade. He heads to Croatia from Canada in the third and last leg of his five-nation tour.

