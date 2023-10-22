External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India invoked the provision of parity in Canada's diplomatic presence in the country in view of concerns over interference in New Delhi's affairs by Canadian personnel. Jaishankar said the relationship between India and Canada right now is going through a difficult phase, adding that India has problems with certain segment of Canadian politics.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “The relationship right now is going through a difficult phase. But I do want to say the problems we have are with a certain segment of Canadian politics and the policies which flow from that. Right now the big concern which people have is on visas. Some weeks ago, we stopped issuing visas in Canada because it was no longer safe for our diplomats to go to work to issue visas. So their safety and security was the primary reason we had to temporarily stop the issue of visas. We're tracking it very closely. My hope, my expectation is that situation would improve in the sense that our people would have greater confidence in being able to do their basic duty as diplomats. Because ensuring safety and security of diplomats is the most fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention. And right now that is what has in many ways been challenged in Canada that our people are not safe, our diplomats are not safe. So if we see progress there, I would like very much to resume the issue of visas. My hope would be that it would be something which should happen very soon..."

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country.

"If we see progress in safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there," Jaishankar said at an event while replying to a question on India-Canada ties.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, announcing the return of the diplomats from India, on Thursday described New Delhi's action "contrary to international law," and in violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. India has already rejected the charge.

*With Agency Inputs

