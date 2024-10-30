India-Canada row: Amit Shah accused in fresh allegation, Modi govt sources call it ’flimsy’ — Top 5 developments

India-Canada row: Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison reportedly told Parliament members on Tuesday that Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Mod.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India’s Prime Minister Narendra Mod.(AP)

Tension between India and Canada over the alleged killing of a Khalistani separatist leader continues to escalate amid fresh allegations. Canada alleged on Tuesday that Home Minister Amit Shah was behind plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs said Canada had declared the Indian high Commissioner and other diplomats "persons of interest" in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has repeatedly denied any role in the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist in Canada, although the row led to expulsions of diplomats in both countries.

Also Read | What led to India-Canada diplomatic row? A quick recap

Here's all the latest you need to know about the India-Canada diplomatic row:

1. 'Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists'

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told Parliament members on Tuesday that Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

According to PTI, Morrison said he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations. "The journalist called me and asked if it [Shah] was that person. I confirmed it was that person," Morrison was quoted by Reuters as telling the committee.

The Washington Post newspaper first reported that Canadian officials alleged Shah, considered the number two in the Narendra Modi government, was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Also Read | India-Canada row ‘like a Netflix movie,’ says Deepak Shenoy: Nijjar as ‘villian’

The Canadian official, however, did not release any evidence of Shah's alleged role in the campaign against separatists. Meanwhile, the Globe and Mail reported that the leaked information not only pointed to Amit Shah but also connected India to the killing of Sikh activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was shot in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023.

2. How India reacted? 'Flimsy'

The Indian government, Amit Shah, or any other Indian authority has not responded to the allegations yet. However, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India considers the information on Amit Shah's alleged role in targeting Sikh separatists in Canada "very weak" and "flimsy" and does not expect it to cause any trouble for Shah or New Delhi.

Also Read | Punjab Police sent Goldy Brar’s exact location, Canada authorities didn’t act

3. 'Expelled Indian high commissioner denies involvement'

India's high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, who was expelled earlier in October along with five other Indian diplomats, denied any involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader Nijjar.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, said in an interview on CTV on October 21 that the allegations are politically motivated. "Nothing at all," Verma said when asked if he had any role in the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed outside a cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023. "No evidence presented. Politically motivated," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

4. US considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid India-Canada row?

The US State Department dismissed recent reports suggesting that Washington is considering expelling Indian diplomats in response to the growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press conference on Tuesday, “I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats... I'm not aware of any such expulsion.”

India and Canada expelled six diplomats each earlier this month in a growing diplomatic spat.

5. Canada's opposition leader cancels Diwali celebrations

Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancelled the Diwali celebrations, scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill, amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India. The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event's organiser, received no explanation for the cancellation of the Diwali celebration.

OFIC president Shiv Bhasker wrote a letter to Pierre Poilievre, expressing dismay over the decision. In a letter to Pierre Poilievre, Bhasker wrote, "It is with extreme disappointment and in sadness that I am writing this letter to you to voice our dismay at the Office of the Leader of Opposition cancelling the 24th Diwali celebration on the Parliament Hill."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia-Canada row: Amit Shah accused in fresh allegation, Modi govt sources call it ’flimsy’ — Top 5 developments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.