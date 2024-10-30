India-Canada row: Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison reportedly told Parliament members on Tuesday that Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Tension between India and Canada over the alleged killing of a Khalistani separatist leader continues to escalate amid fresh allegations. Canada alleged on Tuesday that Home Minister Amit Shah was behind plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

India has repeatedly denied any role in the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist in Canada, although the row led to expulsions of diplomats in both countries.

Here's all the latest you need to know about the India-Canada diplomatic row:

1. 'Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists' Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told Parliament members on Tuesday that Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

According to PTI, Morrison said he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations. "The journalist called me and asked if it [Shah] was that person. I confirmed it was that person," Morrison was quoted by Reuters as telling the committee.

The Washington Post newspaper first reported that Canadian officials alleged Shah, considered the number two in the Narendra Modi government, was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

The Canadian official, however, did not release any evidence of Shah's alleged role in the campaign against separatists. Meanwhile, the Globe and Mail reported that the leaked information not only pointed to Amit Shah but also connected India to the killing of Sikh activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was shot in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023.

2. How India reacted? 'Flimsy' The Indian government, Amit Shah, or any other Indian authority has not responded to the allegations yet. However, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India considers the information on Amit Shah's alleged role in targeting Sikh separatists in Canada "very weak" and "flimsy" and does not expect it to cause any trouble for Shah or New Delhi.

3. 'Expelled Indian high commissioner denies involvement' India's high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, who was expelled earlier in October along with five other Indian diplomats, denied any involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader Nijjar.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, said in an interview on CTV on October 21 that the allegations are politically motivated. "Nothing at all," Verma said when asked if he had any role in the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed outside a cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023. "No evidence presented. Politically motivated," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

4. US considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid India-Canada row? The US State Department dismissed recent reports suggesting that Washington is considering expelling Indian diplomats in response to the growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press conference on Tuesday, “I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats... I'm not aware of any such expulsion."

India and Canada expelled six diplomats each earlier this month in a growing diplomatic spat.

5. Canada's opposition leader cancels Diwali celebrations Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancelled the Diwali celebrations, scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill, amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India. The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event's organiser, received no explanation for the cancellation of the Diwali celebration.