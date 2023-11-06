India-Canada row: Diplomatic standoff continues; experts say ‘relationship in deep crisis' | 10 points
India-Canada ties strained after Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. India has called claims 'absurd and motivated'.
India-Canada row: The ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year. India on the other hand has rejected the claims and called the allegations as "absurd and motivated." Since then Ottawa and New Delhi announced tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in the wake of Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing. India also temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.