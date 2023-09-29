India-Canada row: EAM Jaishankar discusses matter with top US officials, says ‘we were open to…’
India's External Affairs Minister discusses diplomatic crisis with top US officials amid tensions with Canada.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with top US officials on Friday amid a brewing diplomatic crisis between India and Canada. Ties between the two countries had become strained after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this month. The claims have been vehemently denied by India.