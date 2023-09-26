EAM Jaishankar may respond to Canada PM Justin Trudeau's allegations at UNGA2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Canada had informed India well in advance about the updated travel advisory which was based on certain videos targeting Canadians on the net
New Delhi: All eyes are towards External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's address to the UN General Assembly in New York tomorrow where he is expected to respond to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “credible allegations" over Indian involvement in the killing of Pak trained Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar in June.